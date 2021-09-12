Strictly Come Dancing’s Tom Fletcher suffers minor injury after one day of filming

McFly’s Tom Fletcher has suffered an injury just one day into filming for Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

On Sunday, 12th September, the singer – who is one of the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up – told his fans he’d hurt his foot, as he shared a photo of a bandage on one of his toes.

“One day of @bbcstrictly filming and my foot looks like this????. Having too much fun to feel pain! Don’t miss the launch show on Saturday. Can’t wait to tell you who my partner is! ????” he wrote alongside the image.

Thankfully, the injury is only minor, so Tom should be fit and ready to take to the dance floor for the 19th series, which kicks off on Saturday, 18th September.

The episode will see Tom and the other contestants, including AJ Odudu, Sara Davies and more, matched with one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Strictly recently released an official photo of the 2021 line-up in their sequinned numbers ahead of the new series.

In the first-look image, Tom could be seen wearing an all-white suit.

Speaking of his transformation, the singer said in an interview: “I like embracing some quite out there looks. I’ve never been spray- tanned before so I’m quite looking forward to that.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Asked how his family and friends reacted to him signing up for the BBC One dance competition, he revealed his bandmate Harry Judd – who won the show back in 2011 – gave him his “blessing” from the start.

“My friends are my bandmates and they’ve been supportive,” he gushed. “I got Harry’s blessing to begin with. I came to watch Harry every single week apart from the two weeks I went out to Australia because Dougie was in I’m A Celebrity and I was out supporting him there!”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.