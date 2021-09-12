Strictly Come Dancing reveals first look at glitzy 2021 line-up as official photo is released

Just under a week away until the Strictly Come Dancing launch show, and an official photo of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up has now been released, showing all 15 contestants in their sequin numbers.

From Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies to EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis, presenter AJ Odudu and actor Greg Wise, the celebs can be seen dressed to the nines ahead of the 19th series.

Comedienne Judi Love stands at the centre of the photo in a sequinned, rose gold dress, and it’s hard to miss McFly’s Tom Fletcher as he sports an all-white suit.

The launch show will air on Saturday, 18th September, and will see each celeb partnered with one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

The BBC recently released the official photo of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancers, with new arrivals Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystal, and Cameron Lombard.

It’s not yet known whether the newcomers will be partnered with a celebrity for their debut year, however, Strictly’s John Whaite recently revealed who he thinks pro partner in first male same-sex pairing could be and suggested one of the newbies.

Speaking on an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, he said: “There are four lads who I think are tall enough for me to dance with. There’s Graziano [di Prima], Kai [Widdrington], Johannes [Radebe] and Aljaz [Škorjanec]. They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels. I’m really hoping I get to do a dance in heels.”

Asked how he feels about being part of the first male same-sex pairing on the show, Whaite added: “It’s a massive honour,” Whaite continued. “If I’d seen two lads or lasses dancing together on Saturday night TV and nobody made a fuss about it, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame for being gay.

“I just hope there are kids out there watching who don’t even question it, who watch it and think, I am who I am and I’m comfortable with that, and I’m accepted and loved and can be loved for who I am. It’s a massive privilege.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September.