It's been a suitably dramatic series so far, with boy band Brooks Way leaving and controversial 'rapper' Honey G making it through both weeks. This Saturday's episode sees the return of Diva Week, with contestants attempting songs by big-name female singers.

Here's your need-to-know for tonight's episode...

What time is it on TV?

The third live show will kick off at 8pm on ITV1. Follow our live blog here.

And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm after the results of the public vote are announced.

What happened in last week's show? And who's still in?

The contestants all attempted Motown hits, and Freddie Parker was sent packing after losing the sing-off to Finnish Saara Aalto (whose mentor, Sharon, awkwardly forgot her name).

Find out more about the acts below.

Nicole Scherzinger's Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell's Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh's Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Four of Diamonds

Sharon Osbourne's Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Saara Aalto

