Haven’t we seen her before?

Emily previously auditioned in 2014 and made it all the way to Judges’ Houses with Cheryl has her mentor. Unfortunately, Cheryl felt she was too young and needed time to find her own sound. Returning two years later, she explained: “I went away and I’ve been rehearsing and I’ve been practising so I’m ready for this.”

Emily Middlemas's first audition

The teenager impressed the judges with an acoustic version of Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster.

X Factor journey

Emily actually earned a standing ovation when she performed her own version of Cindy Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun during the Six Chair Challenge.

Simon and his Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel B also approved of her cover of Ellie King’s Ex’s and Oh’s at Judges’ Houses.

Romance

Emily has opted to make love not war, beginning a relationship with fellow X Factor contestant Ryan Lawrie – who is also through to the live shows.

Their romance has moved fast, as the two are now actually living together in the X Factor mansion along with the 10 other acts.