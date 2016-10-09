Hometown: Southampton

Mentor: Louis Walsh

Bratavio's first audition

Ottavio and Bradley had one of the most eventful auditions in X Factor history. They were supposed to audition together, but after a major row they each decided to go solo. A tearful Ottavio told the incredulous judges: “We had a massive argument - over chicken.”

That’s right, their friendship was on the rocks after Bradley had served Ottavio chicken that was pink in the middle.

Outside the room, Bradley grumbled: “Yeah I gave him uncooked chicken – and he didn’t even say thanks though.”

The judges were keen to bring the boys back together after both admitted they were missing each other and soon their friendship was 'dramatically' patched up so they could perform Buttons by the Pussycat Dolls as a double act.

Simon complained, “I actually think you’re worse together,” but they were still through to the next round.

X Factor journey

After bursting onto stage in gold and silver lamé, the two earned a seat during the Six Chair Challenge with a performance of Kelis’ Milkshake.

At Judges’ Houses they wore homemade outfits constructed of hundreds of multi-coloured pom poms and performed Christina Aguilera’s Candy Man. Louis, Alesha Dixon and Fleur East were left gob-smacked.

To top it off, Ottavio chucked Bradley in a pool, ruining his outfit. “I spent hours doing this with that glue gun,” he complained.

They had additional outfits prepared to go and meet Louis and hear their fate. “We’re dressed as warriors because we’re trying to say we’re ready for battle,” Ottavio explained. Let the battle commence.