Which of Louis' X Factor Groups made it through Judges' Houses to the live stages?
5am, Tom and Laura, Yes Lad, Ottavio and Bradley, Skarl3t, The Brooks and Four of Diamonds were vying for just three places...
Louis Walsh and guest judges Fleur East and Alesha Dixon were in Ibiza this week for Judges' Houses, where they were faced with the challenge of narrowing his seven groups – 5am, Tom and Laura, Yes Lad, Ottavio and Bradley, Skarl3t, The Brooks and Four of Diamonds – down to just three ahead of the live stages.
Here's who made it through...
5AM
The trio wowed the judges with some smooth vocals (and even smoother footwork) in the first audition. And now they’re through to the live stages, thanks to their cover of R Kelly's She’s Got That Vibe at Judges' Houses.
The Brooks
17 year-old twins Kyle and Josh from Cardiff nabbed their spot at the lives with a rendition of Nelly's Just A Dream.
Ottavio and Bradley
Yes, there may have been that unfortunate accident this week in which Ottavio "accidentally" pushed Bradley into the pool, but after getting dried off and impressing Louis with their version of Christina Aguilera's Candyman, the duo are through to the live stages.