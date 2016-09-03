After some heart to heart conversations with The X Factor judges and some swift manoeuvring by host Dermot O'Leary, the duo were reunited – and made their way through the auditions together.

“I think you guys are better together,” Nicole Scherzinger gushed as the pair earned three Yeses from the judges.

Simon Cowell, however, still wasn't convinced.

More like this

“You weren’t great individually, I actually think you’re worse together,” he said. Well someone hasn't entered into the spirit of reconciliation has he?

Where have you seen Ottavio Columbro before?

Eagle-eyed viewers might have recognised one half of tonight's successful X Factor duo. Ottavio actually performed alongside Rylan in 2012, when the two acts were but into a (not entirely happy) group act during the Bootcamp stage alongside third wannabe Gathan Cheema.

Oh, and just to complete the set, Ottavio and Bradley have also between them appeared on Judge Rinder, Coach Trip and C5 dating show Strip Date.

Advertisement

Will their latest TV tantrum see them finally make it?