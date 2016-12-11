Age: 23

Mentor: Nicole Scherzinger (Boys)

Twitter: @MattTerry93

More like this

WOOOOOOW!! I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING !!! You guys are so awesome thank you for all of your support !! Big love !! ??????❤️ — Matt Terry (@MattTerry93) October 2, 2016

Matt Terry's first audition

Happy chappy Matt Terry won a place at Boot Camp with a performance of Ben E King’s Stand By Me. Simon said it reminded him of the first time he saw Olly Murs. High praise, indeed.

X Factor journey

After hitting some of the highest notes seen in Boot Camp with a cover of Charlie Puth’s See You Again, Matt was sent through to the Six Chair Challenge.

He became one of the favourites to make to the Judges’ Houses. And he did. But only just.

His cover of Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man was a bit too high for Judge Nicole’s liking. However, a lower second attempt took Matt into the next round.

Advertisement

That was the last of Matt’s pre-live show wobbles as his version of Michael Jackson’s She's Out of My Life blew away mentor Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger. And now he’s singing on the main X Factor stage.