Mentor: Ryan is part of Nicole Scherzinger’s boys

Twitter: @RyanLawrie_

Ryan Lawrie's first audition

Scottish Ryan first impressed the panel with a cover of The Vamps’ Oh Cecilia. Nicole did a little dance. Louis did his weird little head nod. And Ryan was through with four Yeses.

X Factor Journey

And that marked the end of Ryan’s plain sailing period – he was sent packing after his One Direction Little Things cover at Boot Camp. However, the boyband tune gave the judges an idea…

After bootcamp Ryan was thrown into a new and unnamed boyband. But it didn’t go well. The band were quickly booted out at the Six Chair Challenge with their Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word cover. It looked like Ryan would be heading home. Again.

However, Ryan was brought back to the competition after Simon chose him as the wildcard for Nicole’s Judge’s House.

Nicole eventually sent him to the live shows after an upbeat rendition of Hall & Oates’ You Make my Dreams Come True.