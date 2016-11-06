Who is The X Factor's Freddy Parker? Everything you need to know about Nicole Scherzinger's live act
Meet the 18-year-old kennel worker now singing for Nicole Scherzinger's team in the live shows
The X Factor 2016 live acts: Freddy Parker
Age: 18
Day job: Kennel Worker
Hometown: Ashford, Kent
Mentor: Nicole Scherzinger (Boys)
Twitter: @FreddyParker98
More like this
Freddy's first audition
You know you’re doing something right if you give Simon Cowell goosebumps. Freddy’s emotional cover of Amy Winehouse’s Love is a Losing Game did just that and was called “just perfect” by Sharon.
X Factor journey
After his mind-blowing first audition, Freddy’s had a pretty straightforward route to the final – he sailed through boot camp with a cover of One Direction’s Little Things.
However, it wasn’t without its hiccups. Freddy’s rendition of Calvin Harris’ How Deep Is Your Love didn’t click with the judges during the Six Chair Challenge. Fortunately for Freddy, he was given a second shot and won his place in the Judges’ Houses with his audition song, Love is a Losing Game.
After that, Freddy pretty much breezed into the live show with his take on Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do.
The X Factor 2016: Meet all the live acts
Nicole Scherzinger's Boys
Simon Cowell's Girls