Hometown: Ashford, Kent

Mentor: Nicole Scherzinger (Boys)

Twitter: @FreddyParker98

Freddy's first audition

You know you’re doing something right if you give Simon Cowell goosebumps. Freddy’s emotional cover of Amy Winehouse’s Love is a Losing Game did just that and was called “just perfect” by Sharon.

X Factor journey

After his mind-blowing first audition, Freddy’s had a pretty straightforward route to the final – he sailed through boot camp with a cover of One Direction’s Little Things.

However, it wasn’t without its hiccups. Freddy’s rendition of Calvin Harris’ How Deep Is Your Love didn’t click with the judges during the Six Chair Challenge. Fortunately for Freddy, he was given a second shot and won his place in the Judges’ Houses with his audition song, Love is a Losing Game.

After that, Freddy pretty much breezed into the live show with his take on Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do.

