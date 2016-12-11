Hometown: Leicester, Brighton, and East London

Ages: 20-23

Mentor: Louis Walsh

5 After Midnight's first audition

The trio wowed the judges with their smooth vocals and footwork as they confidently performed Drake’s One Dance.

Walsh admitted he wasn’t expecting them to be so good and they even got Nicole Scherzinger dancing, though she asked them to work on their harmonies.

5 After Midnight's X Factor journey

The group easily got a seat in the Six Chair Challenge after their performance of Calvin Harris’ How Deep Is Your Love.

At Judges’ Houses Alesha Dixon said they had “huge potential” but some vocal issues, while Fleur East noticed their nerves – and after performing R Kelly's She’s Got That Vibe they admitted they weren’t up to their normal standard. But even with some wobbles 5 After Midnight were through.

Controversies

Alleyne hit the headlines after the band’s audition when people realised that he had already forged a successful solo music career, with his 2014 single notching up 1.5 million views on YouTube.

He has also starred in two West End plays, been a CBBC presenter and worked with Beyoncé’s team. Oh, and he was once a semi-professional basketball player. As you do.