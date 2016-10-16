His attempt at Marvin Gaye earned mixed reactions from the judges (Louis Walsh: "I liked it, I didn't love it Freddy").

After ending up in the bottom two he pulled out all the stops, belting out Stay by Rihanna - despite indicating earlier on Sunday that he had been put on voice rest.

But Saara slayed with Run by Snow Patrol - putting them neck and neck in the sing-off.

More like this

Freddy's mentor Nicole Scherzinger and judge Simon Cowell backed him, but the panel was split as Louis and Sharon Osbourne chose to support Saara.

This meant the decision went back to who scored higher in the public vote. It was Saara's lucky day.

“I’ve loved every second of this amazing experience and I just didn’t want it to end," a disappointed Freddy told Dermot O'Leary.

Freddy will miss out on next week's theme, Divas, chosen by X Factor's new mechanical jukebox.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm