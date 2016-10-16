Freddy Parker is the second act to leave the X Factor 2016 live shows
The X Factor hopeful was sent home after an intense sing-off against Saara Aalto
Freddy Parker has become the second act to be eliminated from The X Factor 2016.
The teenager from Kent found himself in the bottom two alongside Saara Aalto after failing to excite viewers during Motown Week with a performance of Ain't No Mountain High Enough.
His attempt at Marvin Gaye earned mixed reactions from the judges (Louis Walsh: "I liked it, I didn't love it Freddy").
After ending up in the bottom two he pulled out all the stops, belting out Stay by Rihanna - despite indicating earlier on Sunday that he had been put on voice rest.
But Saara slayed with Run by Snow Patrol - putting them neck and neck in the sing-off.
Freddy's mentor Nicole Scherzinger and judge Simon Cowell backed him, but the panel was split as Louis and Sharon Osbourne chose to support Saara.
This meant the decision went back to who scored higher in the public vote. It was Saara's lucky day.
“I’ve loved every second of this amazing experience and I just didn’t want it to end," a disappointed Freddy told Dermot O'Leary.
Freddy will miss out on next week's theme, Divas, chosen by X Factor's new mechanical jukebox.
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm