X Factor adds new mechanical jukebox twist to live shows
Will the next week be 80s, disco or divas? It's all down to the jukebox...
The X Factor may have gone back to its roots this year with the return of Dermot O’Leary, the audition rooms, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh – but it seems Simon Cowell just can’t help himself from adding new twists.
First we had the manic Wall of Songs, and now a mechanical jukebox has been added to the live shows at Wembley.
As the final 12 acts prepare to take the stage, ITV has revealed that the song themes for the upcoming shows will be determined by an on-stage, mechanical jukebox. A “special guest” will join Dermot every Sunday after the eliminations and will spin the jukebox wheel to reveal the following week’s theme.
The jukebox will be loaded up with choices including boy band vs girl band, the Oscars, disco, Motown, 80s, divas and – uh – “Louis Loves (the Louis Walsh collection)”, whatever that means.
Before the whole jukebox shebang kicks off, the X Factor hopefuls will be starting with the theme Express Yourself – a chance for them to showcase 'who they are as artists'.
More like this
The first of The X Factor live shows airs on Saturday 8th October at 8pm on ITV