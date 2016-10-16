As the final 12 acts prepare to take the stage, ITV has revealed that the song themes for the upcoming shows will be determined by an on-stage, mechanical jukebox. A “special guest” will join Dermot every Sunday after the eliminations and will spin the jukebox wheel to reveal the following week’s theme.

The jukebox will be loaded up with choices including boy band vs girl band, the Oscars, disco, Motown, 80s, divas and – uh – “Louis Loves (the Louis Walsh collection)”, whatever that means.

Before the whole jukebox shebang kicks off, the X Factor hopefuls will be starting with the theme Express Yourself – a chance for them to showcase 'who they are as artists'.

More like this

Advertisement

The first of The X Factor live shows airs on Saturday 8th October at 8pm on ITV