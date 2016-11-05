DontCha wish we'd stop with these puns? Well, we won't Push it – here's your need-to-know for tonight's episode...

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The fifth live show will kick off at 8pm on ITV1.

More like this

And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm after the results of the public vote are announced.

What's Honey G singing on The X Factor this week?

Glad you asked. Honey's firmly in the Boyband side of things this week apparently, performing a cover of Kriss Kross's Jump.

As for the others? Here's the full song list for each act.

Girlbands

Sam Lavery – I’ll Stand By You (Girls Aloud version)

Saara Aalto – Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud

5 After Midnight – Say You’ll Be There by The Spice Girls

Four of Diamonds – Hold On by Wilson Phillips

Boybands

Emily Middlemas – What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction

Ryan Lawrie – Twist and Shout by The Beatles

Matt Terry – I’m Your Man by Wham!

Honey G – Jump by Kris Kross

Nicole Scherzinger's Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell's Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh's Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Four of Diamonds

Sharon Osbourne's Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Advertisement

Saara Aalto