What time does The X Factor start? What's Honey G singing this week? Who's perfoming what in Girlbands vs Boybands theme? Everything you need to know about this weekend's show
After the spooktacular performances of last weekend's Fright Night, The X Factor's jukebox has decreed that this week's theme is Girlbands VS Boybands.
However, while many a contestant will think the winner is "Gonna Be Me", one Wannabe will be saying Bye Bye Bye on the results show tomorrow.
DontCha wish we'd stop with these puns? Well, we won't Push it – here's your need-to-know for tonight's episode...
What time is The X Factor on TV?
The fifth live show will kick off at 8pm on ITV1.
And the results?
One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm after the results of the public vote are announced.
What's Honey G singing on The X Factor this week?
Glad you asked. Honey's firmly in the Boyband side of things this week apparently, performing a cover of Kriss Kross's Jump.
As for the others? Here's the full song list for each act.
Girlbands
Sam Lavery – I’ll Stand By You (Girls Aloud version)
Saara Aalto – Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud
5 After Midnight – Say You’ll Be There by The Spice Girls
Four of Diamonds – Hold On by Wilson Phillips
Boybands
Emily Middlemas – What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction
Ryan Lawrie – Twist and Shout by The Beatles
Matt Terry – I’m Your Man by Wham!
Honey G – Jump by Kris Kross