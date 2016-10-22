What time is Strictly on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the fourth live show on BBC1
It's only the fourth live show and already this season of Strictly has been full of controversy. We've had Will Young's departure, Anastacia's no-show in the dance-off, and even a racism row. Will things calm down this week?
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's show.
What time is Strictly Come dancing on TV tonight?
The 11 remaining couples will be taking to the dancefloor from 6.35pm on BBC1.
And the results show?
One celebrity dancer will be sent home on Sunday evening between 7.15 and 8pm. There'll also be a live performance from Gary Barlow and the cast of The Girls musical.
What happened last week?
Ore Oduba's stunning jive routine earned him a set of perfect 10's from the judges. And BBC breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was sent home after losing to Anastacia in the dance-off.
Who will be dancing tonight?
Find out more about the celebrity dancers by clicking on their picture below.