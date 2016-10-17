Naga competed in the dance-off against Anastacia, but the singer was saved after her rumba was described as "cleaner, slicker and more rounded."

Fans took to Twitter to speculate as to whether racism played a part in the voting public's choices.

Sad to see Naga leave Strictly. Is it odd that no white dancers have left yet?#strictly — Huw Griffith (@griffunited) October 16, 2016

Melvin was sent home in week one after Anastasia failed to compete in the dance off due to injury. EastEnders' star Tameka came last in the public vote alongside Laura Whitmore the following week, leading the judges to state that they believed the bottom two was wrong.

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Ore Oduba's string of 10s – the first of the series – helped counteract any suggestion of bias on the judges' part...

BBC bosses defended the show last week, saying "Judges judge the dancing and nothing else."

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC1