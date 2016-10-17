Strictly racism claims resurface after Naga Munchetty is latest to leave
The BBC Breakfast presenter is the third non-white contestant in a row to be sent home this series
A fresh racism storm is brewing around Strictly Come Dancing after Naga Munchetty's departure on Sunday night.
The BBC presenter was the third to leave the show in three weeks, following Martin Odoom and Tameka Empson, both of whom are black.
Naga competed in the dance-off against Anastacia, but the singer was saved after her rumba was described as "cleaner, slicker and more rounded."
Fans took to Twitter to speculate as to whether racism played a part in the voting public's choices.
Sad to see Naga leave Strictly. Is it odd that no white dancers have left yet?#strictly
— Huw Griffith (@griffunited) October 16, 2016
Melvin was sent home in week one after Anastasia failed to compete in the dance off due to injury. EastEnders' star Tameka came last in the public vote alongside Laura Whitmore the following week, leading the judges to state that they believed the bottom two was wrong.
More like this
Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Ore Oduba's string of 10s – the first of the series – helped counteract any suggestion of bias on the judges' part...
BBC bosses defended the show last week, saying "Judges judge the dancing and nothing else."
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC1