The routine, choreographed by his partner Joanne Clifton, was set to Bruno Mars' Runaway Baby – and was the clear highlight in the fourth week of live shows.

"It was show stopping, jaw dropping, eye popping jive" said Len on the show. "I thought last week was fantastic" he added, before saying it was time for 2016 winner Jay McGuiness to move over and make way for a new champion.

"A star is born" said Bruno, who claimed that Oduba belonged in a Strictly pantheon with previous winners Jay and Jill Halfpenny.

And Craig Revel Horwood said the BBC reporter was now the one to beat.

A 9 from Craig and three 10s from his fellow judges topped off a spectacular Strictly week for Oduba, who was praised for his moves by Gene Kelly's widow.

Last night's show also beat The X Factor in the ratings.

Strictly recorded a peak audience of 10.8 million on BBC1 and averaged 9.8 million viewers and a 46.3% audience share. The X Factor, by contrast, averaged just 5.76 million on ITV and ITV+1.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1