Strictly Come Dancing week 12: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each celebrity get in the semi-finals? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges' scores are revealed
It's the semi-finals and there's only ONE WEEK to go until we find out who will lift the Glitterball trophy and be crowned Strictly champion 2017! There's plenty to look forward to (here's the Week 12 song and dance list) with just five celebrities left in the competition after Davood Ghadami was sent home last week.
We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges...
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – WEEK 12
1. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 79
2. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 70
Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 70
3. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec –62
4. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 56
