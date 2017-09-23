Strictly Come Dancing week one: who finished top of the leaderboard?
As the celebrities take to the ballroom for the first time, we'll bring you their scores...live!
Published: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 8:48 pm
The wait is finally over!
After months of anticipation, the first week of Strictly Come Dancing is here with all of the celebrities and their professional partners are taking to the ballroom for the very first time in one mega launch episode.
We'll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who's been fab-u-lous, and who's had a total and utter disaaaaaster of a dance floor debut.
Here are the 15 couples and how they were scored by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and new face to the panel Shirley Ballas:
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard - week one
Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara - 31
Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice - 30
Joe McFadden & Katya Jones - 29
Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova - 27
Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez - 24
Mollie King & AJ Pritchard - 23
Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole - 22
Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev - 21
Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec - 20
Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse - 20
Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton - 20
Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton - 17
Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell - 17
Brian Conley & Amy Dowden - 16
Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke - 16
