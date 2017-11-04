Strictly Come Dancing week seven: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each celebrity get? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges' scores are revealed
We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges...
It's week seven and we're now halfway there – but who'll be living on a prayer at the end of week seven? As the standard gets higher, everyone is in danger. There's plenty to look forward to (here's the week 7 song and dance list).
It was TV chef Simon Rimmer who left Strictly last weekend, losing out in the dance off to Mollie King. That leaves just 10 celebrities still in the competition.
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – WEEK SEVEN
1. Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 40
2. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 39
3. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 36
4. Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 35
5. Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 29
6. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 27
Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 27
7. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 26
8. Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – 25
9. Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – 22
What were the Strictly scores in previous weeks?
Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning...