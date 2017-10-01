Strictly Come Dancing week two: who finished top of the leaderboard?
As the celebrities face their first elimination, we'll bring you their scores... live!
Week two of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is here – and with it comes the first public vote and the first elimination! As Claudia Winkleman will no doubt remind us 263 times throughout the course of the show, this week's scores will be added to last week's and combined with the public vote to see which unlucky couples will be in the dreaded dance off.
Last Saturday Aston Merrygold topped the leaderboard, while Ruth Langsford came right down at the bottom. Take a look at the WEEK ONE leaderboard for the full scores.
We’ll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to check back to see who's dominating the dance floor – and who is in danger.
Combined week one and week two scores
- Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice - 64
- Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara - 63
- Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez - 60
- Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova - 54
- Joe McFadden & Katya Jones - 51
- Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse - 49
- Mollie King & AJ Pritchard - 48
- Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec - 46
- Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton - 42
- Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev - 37
- Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke - 36
Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton - 36
- Brian Conley & Amy Dowden - 35
- Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole - 34
Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell - 34
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard - week two
- Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez - 36
- Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice - 34
- Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara - 32
- Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse - 29
- Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova - 27
- Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec - 26
- Mollie King & AJ Pritchard - 25
- Joe McFadden & Katya Jones - 22
Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton - 22
- Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke - 20
- Brian Conley & Amy Dowden - 19
Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton - 19
- Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev - 16
- Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell - 17
- Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole - 12