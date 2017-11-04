Blackpool Week isn't far away but to be in with a chance of making it in a few weeks' time, first the celebs will have to get through Saturday night...

Here's everything you need to know – from the songs and dances to what time Strictly's on this weekend.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.50pm on Saturday 4th November on BBC1 and will end at 8.20pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.15pm–8pm on Sunday 5th November on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

The musical guest this week will be Stereophonics.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly this weekend?

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Cha Cha to I Got The Music in Me by Marcia Hines

Although generally Alexandra Burke has given what to us look like near-faultless performances on the dance floor, the judges have kept critiquing her feet when she's dancing with Gorka Marquez.

Although she seemed to bring everything together for Halloween Week, earning a grand total of 35 points from the judges, this could be tricky. The Cha Cha is a notoriously difficult dance for the celebrities to master, and although Alexandra has the potential to be fantastic, will she be able to master this tricky routine?

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Foxtrot to Call Me Irresponsible by Connie Francis

Poor Mollie King and AJ Pritchard. Despite being nowhere near the bottom of the leaderboard last weekend, they still found themselves in the bottom two alongside Simon Rimmer.

Unsurprisingly, Simon went home and Mollie lived to dance another day. Hopefully viewers will realise she's perhaps not as safe as they'd maybe presumed she was. Either way, if she's to be in with a real chance of staying out of the danger zone she's going to have to improve her scores!

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – Salsa to Turn Me On by Kevin Lyttle

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse had something of a bum night on Halloween Week. After putting in so many solid performances, it was a bit of a shocker to see them landing a score of just 20.

Although maybe it was all because of the Cha Cha? It seems to be one of the dances that celebrities score the least on so perhaps he'll do a bit better this week with a Salsa.

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – Paso Doble to The Shady Dame From Seville by Julie Andrews

We've had some incredible Paso Dobles throughout this series of Strictly so far, from Aston Merrygold scoring 38 to Gemma Atkinson and Joe McFadden both landing 35s for their turns with the cape.

Will Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke be able to replicate such incredible scores? Erm, we think perhaps not. But one thing's for sure - Anton waving about a big cape will never not be entertaining.

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Charleston to Alexander’s Ragtime Band by Ella Fitzgerald

Holly City's Joe McFadden and Katya Jones have been gradually getting better and better each week. They scored a solid row of 8s last week for their Foxtrot, while Joe became the second celebrity of the series behind Alexandra Burke to score a 10.

Charlestons usually manage to score well with both the judges and the viewers at home, and we're in no doubt that Joe will do something completely amazing. We're going to say it: we're predicting more 10s.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Tango to I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice topped the leaderboard last week (again!) with their fun-loving, high-energy Charleston. If before we were refusing to believe that Debbie was 58, now we were convinced she must have added ten onto her age!

She got a total score of 39 from the judges, matching Alexandra Burke's Tina Turner-inspired Jive. Now the race is on to land that elusive perfect 40...

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Salsa to Sun Comes Up by Rudimental ft. James Arthur

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec are another Strictly couple who have got better and better as the weeks have gone on. Although their Jive last week wasn't their best performance, we still think Gemma is something of a dark horse with plenty more to give in her routines.

Surely she's a dead cert for the final?

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – Jive to This Ole House by Shakin' Stevens

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton had a bit of a rough ride with the judges last week, with Shirley Ballas saying to the pair: "You know how much I love you, but again for me it lacked grace, it lacked elegance...not your best dance for me, today.”

That prompted Kevin to pipe up with: "I love you too, Shirley, but for the Halloween Game of Thrones Foxtrot, grace wasn’t really what we were going for," which thankfully caused Shirley to laugh and the audience to applaud. Luckily the whole thing was more Anton Du Beke and less Brendan Cole.

When Susan has performed best it's been all about her personality and the fun she brings to the routine. That's a good sign this week: after all, who doesn't have fun with a Jive?

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – American Smooth to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova seemed like early favourites but have struggled in recent weeks with lower marking and tricky routines.

Craig only gave the pair a measly 5 for their Rumba last week, but the American Smooth is generally a higher-scoring dance that is easier for the male professionals than the dreaded Rumba.

We still hope that Davood has a secret dancer trapped within him that's just bursting to get out...

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – Viennese Waltz to Who's Loving You by Jackson 5

Way way back in the day, Aston Merrygold was on Stars In Their Eyes Kids singing as Michael Jackson.

And now, instead of showing off his vocals, this Saturday he will be dancing a Viennese Waltz to this Jackson 5 number. Seems rather fitting, really. Anyway, there are a few celebrities who could easily be the first to score that perfect 40, but with Janette Manrara's choreography always having so much praise heaped on it by the judges, will they be the first to do it this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 4th November on BBC1