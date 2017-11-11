Strictly Come Dancing week eight: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each pair get? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges reveal their scores
It's week eight and we're more than halfway through the competition. The closer we dance to the finish line, the higher the standards climb. Looking at this week's song and dance list, there's plenty to look forward to...
It was a shock departure for former JLS singer Aston Merrygold last weekend (how on earth did that happen?!). That leaves just 9 celebrities still in the competition...
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – WEEK EIGHT
1. Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 38
Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 38
2. Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 35
3. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 33
4. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 28
5. Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 27
6. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 22
7. Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 21
8. Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – 18
