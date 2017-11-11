It's week eight and we're more than halfway through the competition. The closer we dance to the finish line, the higher the standards climb. Looking at this week's song and dance list, there's plenty to look forward to...

It was a shock departure for former JLS singer Aston Merrygold last weekend (how on earth did that happen?!). That leaves just 9 celebrities still in the competition...

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – WEEK EIGHT

4. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 28

What were the Strictly scores in previous weeks?

Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning...