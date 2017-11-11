But time stands still for no man - not even Aston from JLS - and already we're looking ahead to this Saturday when the remaining nine celebrities will have to recover from the palpable shock and perform once again.

Here's everything you need to know – from the songs and dances to what time Strictly's on.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.45pm on Saturday 11th November on BBC1 and will end at 8.10pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.20pm–8pm on Sunday 12th November on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley, Simon Rimmer and Aston Merrygold have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

The musical guest this week will be Seal.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly this weekend?

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – Foxtrot to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin

Where do we start with these two? Not only do Anton's outfits seem to be getting increasingly camp and outrageous every week, but last Saturday these two managed to top their personal best. And we're not talking about the scores.

No, Anton and Ruth upstaged those pink ruffles and sequins he sported the previous week with something even more eye-catching. At the end of their Paso Doble, the two of them fell in a heap on the floor with Anton having to shout "sorry, Eamonn!" into the crowd as the This Morning host climbed on top of the pro dancer, straddling him on the floor.

It was hilarious and very entertaining. But the competition is getting serious now, and they are arguably the weakest dancers left in the competition. Will they be able to make it to Blackpool regardless?

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Salsa to I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You by Boys Town Gang

If we'd have said at the start of this year's Strictly Come Dancing that Debbie McGee (yep, that Debbie McGee) was going to be the first celebrity to score a perfect 40, you'd have thought we were playing a trick on you.

But that's exactly what her Tango did last week, so will she be able to match it two weeks on the trot with a Salsa?

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – Tango to Firework by Katy Perry

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton had a right old laugh with their Jive last week, but they're going to have to swap the silliness for seriousness as they take on the dramatic Tango for week 8.

Their scores have been almost as up and down as Kevin, who's been on the train travelling to and from Glasgow every week. Fingers crossed they can improve on last week's score of 29 with this performance.

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Argentine Tango to Mi Konfession by Gotan Project

No pressure, Alexandra. This is set to be the very first Argentine Tango of the whole series, and with her and Gorka at the helm we're basically expecting something amazing.

When done well, Argentine Tangos can pick up incredible scores and after achieving two scores of 39 in the past few weeks, we're wondering if Alexandra will be able to match Debbie and pick up a perfect 40 this Saturday?

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Paso Doble to Layla by Derek and the Dominoes

Oh dear. We don't really know where it's all going wrong for Mollie King, but she's landed in the bottom two for two weeks on the trot and she'll be desperately hoping not to make it a third with this Paso Doble.

Although no-one was shocked when the judges voted to save Mollie over Simon Rimmer, viewers were left somewhat open-mouthed when Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas opted to send Aston Merrygold home.

Let's hope the only drama Mollie has to deal with this Saturday is in the Paso.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Charleston to The Lambeth Walk by The Pasadena Roof Orchestra

Almost out of nowhere, Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova did something amazing last weekend. Their American Smooth earned them a whopping 35 points - a full 10 points more than they'd received the previous week.

Have things finally clicked? Well have to wait until Saturday to find out, but generally, celebs can't go too far wrong with a Charleston. We have high hopes, Davood!

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – Foxtrot to Someone Like You by Adele

After having some really strong weeks, it now looks like Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse are beginning to suffer and fall behind a little.

He got a score of 29 in week two and a score of 31 in week four. But the past couple of Saturday nights, Jonnie has only landed 20 and 27.

We think he'll need to pull this Foxtrot out of the bag if he's to avoid the dance off...

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Rumba to One by U2 and Mary J. Blige

Last week, Shirley Ballas described Joe McFadden as a dark horse of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. And we get the feeling she might be right.

His Charleston with Katya Jones was one of the highlights of the night, but now he faces an altogether different prospect. For male celebrities in particular, the Rumba can be a tricky beast. So far this year, Davood is the only male celeb to attempt it - and he got a score of 25. Oops. Don't worry Joe, we have every faith in you!

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee

What went wrong last week, Gemma?! It was a shame that the former Emmerdale actress had a bit of a duff week with her Salsa only earning her a 5 from Craig and 7s from the other three judges.

For the past few Saturdays she'd been getting better and better, so let's just hope that last weekend's performance was a bit of an anomaly and that Gemma will be back to her best with this Viennese Waltz.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 11th November on BBC1