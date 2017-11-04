The dance earned the first 40 of Strictly 2017. Oh, and it's the earliest we've EVER seen a performance get full marks this early in the series, in the entire history of Strictly Come Dancing.

"That was strange, wasn’t it?" said Darcey Bussell after Craig had finished his own performance and made his way back to his seat.

Once she'd managed to collect herself, she added: "Honestly, okay – straight to the point, you gave me tingles down my back. That was extraordinary. You are on a par with your professional. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Tango like that from a celebrity. Amazing."

Shirley Ballas agreed. "Debbie McGee that was a beautiful international tango," she said. "For me it was outstanding. Every week you’re just flying high."

Bruno Tonioli said simply: "My darling it was like watching a Tango masterclass. Flawless. Voila."

Craig, of course, felt no need to elaborate. He'd made his feeling perfectly clear, darling.