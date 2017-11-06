The elimination is up there with the most controversial results in the programme's history: in a RadioTimes.com poll,which has seen over 6,700 votes at the time of writing, 70% of viewers have said that the judges made the wrong decision to send Aston home.

Strictly fans on Twitter – including former judge Alesha Dixon, past contestants Susanna Reid and Deborah Meaden, and pro dancer Karen Clifton – were up in arms.

They were disappointed...

They questioned the judges decisions...

Some felt strongly enough to call for a boycott:

But others were quick to remind angry fans that Aston would not have been in the position to be booted off by the judges if enough people had voted for him on Saturday evening.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 11th November