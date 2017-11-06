Viewers are raging after Aston Merrigold's shock elimination from Strictly Come Dancing
Two pop stars found themselves in the dance off – and the result was not a popular one
Strcitly Come Dancing fans are absolutely fuming after former JLS star Aston Merrygold was eliminated during last night's show.
The pop star, who had been a favourite to win from the beginning, crashed out of the competition after a dance off with The Saturdays' Mollie King. He had found himself in the bottom two on Saturday evening after judge Craig Revel Horwood had given him a seemingly harsh score of 4 for his waltz with partner Janette Manrara.
The elimination is up there with the most controversial results in the programme's history: in a RadioTimes.com poll,which has seen over 6,700 votes at the time of writing, 70% of viewers have said that the judges made the wrong decision to send Aston home.
Strictly fans on Twitter – including former judge Alesha Dixon, past contestants Susanna Reid and Deborah Meaden, and pro dancer Karen Clifton – were up in arms.
They were disappointed...
They questioned the judges decisions...
Some felt strongly enough to call for a boycott:
But others were quick to remind angry fans that Aston would not have been in the position to be booted off by the judges if enough people had voted for him on Saturday evening.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 11th November