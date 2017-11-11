Debbie McGee is the red hot favourite for the 2017 Glitterball trophy

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice dance the Paso Doble on week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

The new Queen of Latin (Shirley Ballas handed her crown over after THAT Charleston) is a hit with the viewers who just can't seem to get enough of her. 39% of RadioTimes.com readers polled BEFORE Sunday night's elimination show said they think she'll take the crown, followed by Alexandra Burke in second place and the now-departed Aston Merrygold in third.

Readers aren't too confident that Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke can turn things around, and they also think Davood and Nadya don't have much chance of taking the glitterball title.

Could the Loose Women presenter and the EastEnder pull off a coup? Or could we find them in the dreaded dance off just a week before Blackpool?

Viewers think Aston's elimination is a Strictly disaaaaaaster, darling

Aston Merrygold's departure on Sunday night was a huge shock for Strictly viewers. He was readers' third favourite to win the competition and 71% of 9,000 readers polled after his elimination said he definitely didn't deserve to be sent home following his dance off with Mollie King.

There was uproar over the judges' decision and many blamed Craig Revel-Horwood's low score of 4 for his departure. Almost 29% of viewers did think his Viennese Waltz wasn't quite as technically good as Mollie and AJ's Foxtrot, though.

Giovanni and Debbie have the BEST chemistry, according to the fans

A Strictly couple's chemistry is often just as important as their technical ability and viewers think Debbie and Giovanni are top of the leaderboard in that department, too.

The duo, who seem to have struck up quite the friendship outside the ballroom, nabbed 21% of the vote, followed by early favourites Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton. Calman and Clifton were initially voted the most popular couple of the 2017 series before they'd even danced a single step.

We'll never forget Kevin's first meeting with Susan's cats...

They'd really like to bring Chizzy Akudolu back

Back in week two, viewers were a little shocked to see Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu become the first celebrity to leave Strictly 2017.

Perhaps that's why she was the most popular choice among readers, 42% of whom said they'd like to see her back in the ballroom.

And Craig Revel Horwood is the nation's favourite Strictly judge

He may have since become embroiled in a bit of a spat over his 4 for Aston Merrygold but Craig Revel Horwood is our readers' new Strictly judging sweetheart.

It has been a bit of a stellar year for the Strictly judge, who threw off his Mr Nasty shackles to bow down to Debbie McGee and channel the brilliantly vibrant Bruno when he couldn't make it to the show in week five due to work commitments.

Darcey Bussell nabbed second place with 28% of the vote, while newcomer Shirley Ballas came third and Bruno Tonioli finished in fourth position.

