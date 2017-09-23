Calman, who admitted to having a laminated poster of her professional partner on her fridge, will dance a Viennese Waltz with Clifton to Mad About The Boy during the first live show, when we’ll find out if their partnership creates as much magic on the dance floor as it does off it.

Hot on their heels with 15% of the vote were This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke, who’ve been thrilling fans with their rehearsal room antics on Twitter. Former soap star Gemma Atkinson and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec secured third place with 10% of the vote, while Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse (aka #teamglitterblades) came fourth and Mollie King and AJ Pritchard fifth.

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Reverend Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell, Joe McFadden and Katya Jones and Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton rounded out the top ten.

All fifteen Strictly celebrities and their partners will take to the floor for their first live dances on Saturday September 23rd, hoping to impress both the judges and the viewing public with their fancy footwork.

They need not fear ending up in the dreaded Dance Off just yet, though – eliminations won’t begin until the following weekend, with the first contestant heading home on Sunday October 1st.

Who will it be? It’s hard to say – they’re ALL our favourites.

This year’s Strictly couples – as ranked by RadioTimes.com readers

1. Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton

2. Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke

3. Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec

4. Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse

5. Mollie King and AJ Pritchard

6. Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

7. Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

8. Reverend Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell

9. Joe McFadden and Katya Jones

10. Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

11. Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice

12. Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova

13. Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev

14. Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole

15. Brian Conley and Amy Dowden