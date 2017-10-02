After a closely fought battle, Strictly judges Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas all deemed Brian's cha cha to Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches and Herb superior to Chizzy's foxtrot to I'm a Woman by Peggie Lee.

But there were plenty of viewers who felt strongly that this decision was a mistake, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

A RadioTimes.com poll backed this sentiment, with over 80% of readers saying that the judges had made the wrong decision.

More like this

Alas, their call is final – and while Chizzy will be missed, we'll always have the memories. The star took to Twitter after the results show to share her appreciation with fans and her fellow Strictly celebs and pro dancers.

Watch her emotional Strictly farewell below.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.35pm on Saturday 7th October