Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each pair get? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges reveal their scores
Published: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 1:15 pm
We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges...
It's Blackpool Week and the competition is stepping up. Judging by this week's song and dance list, there's plenty to look forward to...
It was a sad departure for Ruth Langsford last weekend, which leaves just 8 celebrities still in the competition...
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – BLACKPOOL WEEK
1. Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 39
2. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 38
3. Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 35
4. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 34
5.Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 33
6. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 29
7. Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 26
8. Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 25
