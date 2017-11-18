Here's everything you need to know about Blackpool Week – from the songs and dances to what time Strictly's on this weekend.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air live from Blackpool at 6.45pm on Saturday 18th November on BBC1 and will end at 8.10pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.15pm–8pm on Sunday 12th November on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley, Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold and Ruth Langsford have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

More like this

The musical guest this week will be Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly this weekend?

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Charleston to Wings by Little Mix

After landing in the bottom two for two weeks on the trot, Mollie King came back fighting last week with an amazing Paso Doble.

However, viewers were feeling rather annoyed when the judges' marks came in, with Mollie only landing 5s and 6s for her routine. Former winner and professional dancer Joanne Clifton said that she thought she was "grossly undermarked", and we couldn't agree more.

After escaping the bottom two this week, we're hoping that will have given Mollie some much needed confidence and she'll come back again with another great dance this week.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Paso Doble to Live and Let Die by Wings

A few weeks ago, we'd never have guessed that Davood and Nadiya would have been storming up the leaderboard. What a difference a week makes!

The pair were joint top of the leaderboard last Saturday night with a score of 38 for their Charleston, and it was easily one of the most fun and exciting performances of the night.

Whether they can keep that momentum going with their Paso Doble will remain to be seen, but it's a great song and they're starting to make a great partnership so our hopes are high.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Samba to Spice Girls medley

If you thought having Giovanni shout "D-E-B-B-I-E...Debbie!!" was hilarious last week, this looks like it's going to make for even more can't miss TV.

Debbie McGee, who let's not forget was the first celebrity to score a perfect 40, is going to be dancing a Samba to a medley of Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are by the Spice Girls.

Something tells us this is going to be worth staying in on Saturday for...

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics

After a pretty strong start, the last few weeks have seen Jonnie slip down the leaderboard. Last Saturday, he was left second from bottom, although he survived the dance off against Ruth Langsford.

However, he still has something of a battle on his hands. The likes of Davood and Joe are storming up the charts, and we think Jonnie might have to pull an amazing Tango out of the bag if he's to avoid the dance off for the second week running.

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – Paso Doble to Scott and Fran’s Paso Doble

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton brought all the drama with their Tango last week, but the comedian can't pack away her stern face just yet.

For Blackpool, they're taking on a dance that's arguably even more serious and straight-faced: the Paso Doble. No doubt Kevin will be over the moon to make it to the home of ballroom yet again, but somehow we think Susan's going to be even more thrilled than him to dance in that famous tower.

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Quickstep to The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re In The Money) from 42nd Street

Alexandra took on the first Argentine Tango of the series last week, and boy did she do it justice. Her footwork with Gorka was truly something special, and she's given herself a hell of a dance to live up to this week with the Quickstep.

Although being tipped as one of the favourite to win, Alexandra still hasn't picked up that elusive perfect 40. Will she be able to do it this Saturday?

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Salsa to Ride on Time by Black Box

Although Joe McFadden's scores weren't that outstanding last Saturday night, what was so impressive about getting 7, 8 9 and 9 was that it was for a Rumba - a notoriously difficult dance for male celebrities.

Joe's already proved himself to be something of a dab hand at the Latin dances, and we get the feeling that the adrenaline of being in Blackpool will help him deliver an amazing Salsa.

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – American Smooth to Downtown by Petula Clark

Gemma's had a rough few weeks with the judges' scores after landing a 26 for her Salsa in week 7, and last Saturday she seemed a little disappointed for getting 28 for her Viennese Waltz.

We're hoping that Blackpool will bolster Gemma up a tad, and she'll rediscover her joie de vivre and blow everyone away with an amazing American Smooth.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 18th November on BBC1