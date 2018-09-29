The public didn't get to vote on the couples' week one performances – but that's about to change. After the celebrities have performed again this Saturday, their scores from week one and week two will be combined, and the viewers at home will have their first chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebs and professional dancers will be performing for week two of Strictly:

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing week 2?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev– Cha Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind and Fire

Ashley Roberts came joint top of the leaderboard in week one – can she do it again?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Quickstep to Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder

Having scored a respectable 25 with their Cha Cha Cha, Charles and Karen will try their hands at a Quickstep.

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Cha Cha Cha to Beggin by Madcon

Danny John-Jules stunned all the judges with his lively Top Cat Foxtrot in week one, earning a score of 27.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice– Viennese Waltz to It's a Man's Man's Man's World by Seal

Faye shared the top spot on the leaderboard in week one with Ashley Roberts, having impressed the judges with her Cha Cha Cha.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse– American Smooth to Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding

Cricketer Graeme managed a score of 22 in week one with his Samba. This time he'll try an American Smooth to an Otis Redding classic.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Charleston to Cotton Eyed Joe by Rednex

Go Joe! The YouTube star gave a memorable Jive in week one, scoring 27. Will he keep the energy going for the Charleston?

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec – Tango to No Roots by Alice Merton

An entertaining newsreader-themed Cha Cha Cha in week one scored just 20. Will Kate's Tango earn positive reports?

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez– Paso Doble to Confident by Demi Lovato

From a Waltz to a Paso Doble, Katie Piper sure has her work cut out.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Charleston to New Rules by Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman managed to waltz her way to a score of 25 in week one, even though she and AJ only had two days to practice.

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova – Jive to Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley

Lee Ryan is switching from the Waltz over to the Jive – and hopefully the wardrobe department will supply him with blue suede shoes

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – Salsa to Fireball by Pitbull feat. John Ryan

Dr Ranj was another surprise in week one, with the doctor and TV star earning 27 points.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones – Jive to I'm Still Standing by Elton John

Bodyguard may have brought in massive ratings for the BBC, but the judges didn't rate Seann and Katya's Bodyguard-themed Tango in week one, scoring it just 18.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Cha Cha Cha to Came Here For Love by Sigala feat. Ella Eyre

Stacey and Kevin danced their way to a score of 24 with their week one Quickstep.

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke – Foxtrot to They Can't Take That Away From Me by Frank Sinatra

Alas, Susanna Constantine ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard in week one, with Craig Revel-Horwood only scoring her 1 out of 10.

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – Waltz to Somewhere from West Side Story

Vick Hope's Jive to Feel it Still in week one only earned 18 points, but will she be a ballroom star with the Waltz?

Who is performing on the Strictly results show?

Singer-songwriter George Ezra is dropping in to perform his hit Shotgun.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 29th September 29 at 6:30pm on BBC1, followed by the results show on Sunday 30th September at 7:15pm