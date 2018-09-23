Strictly's newest judge began her critique by commenting on the illegal lift at the end of the routine (which Katya atoned for as "more of a chuck") before moving on to focus on how Walsh was turned out:

"I think you're a very good looking man and I love your hair but when I watch Tango I want to see something a little bit more classic. Maybe tie it back or something, keep it free for the Latin?" she advised.

"Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place."

Walsh looked taken aback by the direction her feedback had taken, joking: "I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance!"

Meanwhile, Strictly fans got very defensive of Walsh's trademark curls...

Many pointed out that his curly mop was the responsibility of Strictly's hair and make-up department – and not something Shirley should be commenting upon:

While others suggested it was unfair that new professional Graziano – whose hair is worn in a similar style – escaped any comments:

Better stick to the dancing next time, Shirley.