The celebs of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 may have only performed their first competitive dances of the series tonight, but it already looks like Joe Sugg could be one to watch.

That’s right: Joe Sugg. Although he wasn’t one of the favourites to win the show after launch night, the Youtuber impressed many with his Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha with professional partner Dianne Buswell.