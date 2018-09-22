According to the reaction to her first competitive dance, absolutely. The fashion guru started her samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda with professional partner Anton du Beke emerging from underneath her oversized dress. And this was followed by a routine filled with plenty of maracas, cheesy grins and some, shall we say, questionable ballroom steps from Susannah.

And she's only enjoyed one live dance, but Susannah has already become a fan favourite…

However, not all were impressed…

…And neither were the judges, with the panel gifting the pair a score of 12, Craig Revel Horwood contributing just a single point to that total.

But despite the scathing review from the judges, many at home thought the fashion guru gave them just what they wanted to see on a Saturday night: sheer entertainment.

And the best bit? With no celebs being booted off the show this weekend, we'll at least get one more unforgettable dance from Susannah.

