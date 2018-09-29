Speaking on Good Morning Britain after being revealed, she said she was "sick with nerves" over taking part.

Susannah joins the likes of Lauren Steadman, Lee Ryan, Stacey Dooley, Vick Hope, Graeme Swann, Dr Ranj Singh, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer and Danny John-Jules in the class of Strictly 2018.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Who is Susannah Constantine's professional partner?

She is paired up with Anton Du Beke.

Weekly score

Week One: 12 (1, 4, 3, 4)

Week Two: 12 (1, 4, 4, 3)

Susannah Constantine: key facts

Age: 56

Job: TV presenter and fashion expert

Instagram: @susannahconstantine