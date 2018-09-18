Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first live show of 2018
What are all the couples moving to in week one? Here's everything you need to know...
The rhinestones are almost ready and tans applied, meaning only one thing: it’s almost time the celebrities took to the Strictly Come Dancing stage for their first competitive dance!
But what routines will they be trying to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell with?
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples revealed
- Kevin and Karen Clifton: “Nothing’s really changed – if anything, there’s a new energy between us”
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebrities and professional dancers will be performing in week one of Strictly...
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 first dances revealed
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Viennese Waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé
More like this
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Cha Cha Cha to Ain't No Love (Ain't Not Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams
Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden
Foxtrot to Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin
Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara
Cha Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
Cha Cha Cha to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith
Samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G.'s. This could be the dance to watch this weekend, with Oti previously pulling off a perfect samba with Danny Mac, with the performance awarded 40 points by the judges in 2016.
Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha
Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec
Cha Cha Cha to Kiss by Tom Jones
Waltz to When We Were Young by Adele
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard
Waltz to I'm Kissing You by Des'ree
Waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles
Tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue
Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke
Samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda
Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima
Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Meet the stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 in the Radio Times Strictly special edition, on sale NOW!
Strictly Come Dancing is on 6.15pm Saturday, BBC1