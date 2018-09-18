Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebrities and professional dancers will be performing in week one of Strictly...

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 first dances revealed

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Viennese Waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Cha Cha Cha to Ain't No Love (Ain't Not Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

Foxtrot to Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara

Cha Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Cha Cha Cha to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G.'s. This could be the dance to watch this weekend, with Oti previously pulling off a perfect samba with Danny Mac, with the performance awarded 40 points by the judges in 2016.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec

Cha Cha Cha to Kiss by Tom Jones

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Waltz to When We Were Young by Adele

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

Waltz to I'm Kissing You by Des'ree

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke

Samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima

Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Strictly Come Dancing is on 6.15pm Saturday, BBC1