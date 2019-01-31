As well as featuring in P&O Ferry’s Strictly-themed cruises, the pair are set to perform in London’s Sadler’s Wells studio in their very own dance show.

Titled Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream, the show will lift the lid on the couple’s four-year marriage, hinting at the "ups and downs" they have faced.

The show's website says Somnium depicts "a complicated modern love story, exploring how the path of love doesn’t always run smoothly" and the couple told RadioTimes.com that it will chart their personal story.

Speaking at the Radio Times cover party, Neil, 36, explained, “It’s basically a story about myself and Katya, how we met when we were younger and all the way until we became world champions and the struggles of a dancer to get to the top.”

More like this

When quizzed about whether it would be a romantic watch, 29-year-old Katya replied, “Yeah, definitely. There’s ups and downs of how we met and our wedding day. Everything’s in it. It’s going to be really exciting.”

Last year, Katya was photographed kissing Strictly Come Dancing celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh after a night out.

At the time, she wrote on Twitter, “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Neil and Katya added they “were not sad” that they will not be joining some of the other dancers on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

“We’ve got so much to do to plan for our own show,” Katya explained. “We’re going around the country for the professional tour in May, which is much better as you don’t have to deal with the celebrities,” she laughed.

“But we are going to go up to Glasgow and watch them on Friday,” Neil added.

The pair attended the Radio Times covers party along with last year’s Strictly stars Vick Hope, Kate Silverton and Danny John-Jules, with the cohort awarded a framed version of their September cover of the magazine.

“It’s really, really nice to have the memory, especially for celebrities it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something like Strictly Come Dancing,” Katya said. “It’s a great idea as well to just go through the year and it brings back everything that happened during that year. It’s a great thing by Radio Times.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC1 in autumn

Tickets for Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream are available now