Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones dance together after Seann Walsh kiss controversy
And send fans into emotional disarray...
Published: Saturday, 17 November 2018 at 8:40 pm
Strictly Come Dancing professional couple Katya and Neil Jones danced together in Blackpool Week for the first time since the Seann Walsh kiss controversy - and viewers loved it.
The pair, who are married, took to the stage with their fellow pro dancers to open the show, alongside Gloria Estefan who performed a string of her hit songs live.
And it's fair to say fans were pretty emotional about it all...
The dance was something to behold - complete with enormous flamingo-style feather headdresses. It's the first time the duo have danced together since footage emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh.
