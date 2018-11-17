Strictly Come Dancing professional couple Katya and Neil Jones danced together in Blackpool Week for the first time since the Seann Walsh kiss controversy - and viewers loved it.

The pair, who are married, took to the stage with their fellow pro dancers to open the show, alongside Gloria Estefan who performed a string of her hit songs live.

And it's fair to say fans were pretty emotional about it all...

The dance was something to behold - complete with enormous flamingo-style feather headdresses. It's the first time the duo have danced together since footage emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 24th November at 6.50pm on BBC1

