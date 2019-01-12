However, others sorely missed Death in Paradise stalwart Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules – with some even go as far to directly message him on social media to ask why he wasn’t joining Ardal O’Hanlon’s Detective Inspector Jack Mooney on the island.

But the actor, who starred in the hit show for seven years, was not keen on discussing why he suddenly decided to make such a swift exit, and also referenced his tenure on the latest series on Strictly Come Dancing in a barbed tweet.

Responding to one fan, he wrote, “With all due respect. Please do not ask me to comment on DIP or ‘The Dancing Show’. ‘The BBC have a press office for that. And they have all the answers…allegedly …Thank you.”

John-Jules’ reference to Strictly comes after he faced headlines that there was “a major row” between him and his partner Amy Dowden.

Shortly after he was booted out the competition, the Red Dwarf actor also missed the obligatory Strictly: It Takes Two interview.

While he initially posted a Twitter message of support thanking his fans, he hit back at one critic on Twitter, who accused him of being “arrogant”.

He hit back, “What didn’t you like about mine, compared to everyone else’s ‘Personality’ and ‘Arrogance?’”

Danny John-Jules (Strictly, BBC)

In Death in Paradise, however, Dwayne’s exit has been explained as him heading off on an “epic voyage” with his father, seeing him hand in his badge after helping solve 62 mysteries.

John-Jules’ departure from the show comes after O’Hanlon claimed the Death in Paradise cast was “dispensable”.

‘When I heard that Danny was leaving, I thought, 'Hmm. How will that play? How will the audience take that?' Because he’s a very popular character in the show, and he’s been there since the start as well, so there’s that," he told Digital Spy.

"But we’ve seen time and time again that the show survives these cast changes. It’s robust."

Death in Paradise continues Thursday at 9pm on BBC 1