And, surprise surprise, they made it.

But while Calman, 44, kept her end of the bargain, adorning herself with some I Love Grimsby ink on her foot, Clifton had yet to follow up on his side… until now.

After being dared by This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Clifton headed into a West London tattoo parlour and got himself branded with a matching ‘I love Glasgow’ tattoo.

“Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn't think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, 'If we make it to Blackpool, then I'm going to get a tattoo saying 'I love Grimsby' on my foot'," he explained.

"And I foolishly said, 'Well, if you do that, I'll get 'I love Glasgow' as a tattoo'. We made this pact.

"But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!”

Upon getting the tattoo, Clifton added, "When it first started, I thought this is really, really painful, like the worst pain I've ever experienced. But then as it went on, I started to get used to it.

"I'm really happy. At the moment, I'm loving it. I think it looks really good, actually.”

No-one was more delighted than Calman herself, who tweeted Clifton straight after it was finished.

“You did it! Now we have matching tattoos we must marry immediately. Or something like that,” she joked.

“So proud of you mate. Promise kept! See you in Glasgow next week for Rock of Ages!”

Clifton won the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside dance partner Stacey Dooley, after five years on the show.