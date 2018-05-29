Calman and Clifton did indeed make it to the hallowed ballroom – they weren't voted off until the following week – and so Calman has followed through with the tattoo, adding a little illustration of a sun for Bring Me Sunshine, the Morecambe and Wise theme tune that she and Clifton did the quickstep to.

Clifton – and his Strictly champion sister Joanne – both took to Twitter to praise their friend...

But it’s lucky for Calman that she didn’t win – she’d promised to get a back tattoo of Craig Revel Horwood’s face if she did.

Now it’s up to Clifton to follow suit, after he told Zoe Ball on It Takes Two that he’d be adapting the heart tattoo on his chest into an “I heart Grimsby” message...