"Now we’re in week 10, people keep saying ‘do you think you’re a contender [to win]?’ Answer: no," she told us. "Disturbingly I said if I won Strictly Come Dancing I’d get a tattoo of Craig on my back."

Crikey. But what do Susan and Kevin's wives make of the fact that they're going to get tattoos dedicated to each other?

While Kevin says that his wife – fellow Strictly pro Karen Clifton – "just rolled her eyes", Susan said that she thinks her wife Lee Cormack is "slightly put out".

More like this

"I haven’t even done that with my wife!" Susan said of getting matching tats. "I think she’s slightly put out in that she has a tattoo, and has always said ‘shall we get matching tattoos?’ and I’ve always said ‘I’ll never do that – that’d be a terrible thing!’, and now I’m like ‘I’m getting one with Kevin – is that alright?’

The pair also joked about how they were in "the early stages of a blossoming romance".

"We’re probably moving too quick," laughs Kevin. "We’ve already moved in together, we’re getting matching tattoos!"

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 25th November on BBC1