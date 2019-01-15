Speaking on This Morning, former Dancing on Ice star and digital presenter Kem Cetinay explained, “We went into the live show and the last quarter of the show she went missing."

"I didn't know she went until after, we saw this video [of the celebs saying farewell to Mark on the ice] and I was thinking 'where's Gemma?'" he added.

"I went to her dressing room, she wasn't there, so I did speak to her after and she said she was a bit bored but she does love skating."

The 37-year-old’s French exit left Dancing on Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield unimpressed, with Willoughby dubbing Collins’ attitude 'unprofessional'.

Willoughby, also 37, said, “The thing is, I really love Gemma, you know I'm a big fan of Gemma's and I think she's great on the show, I do. But I think there has to be a little bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do.

"Just a bit of pride in your work, and you just shouldn't do that," she added.

"I love that side of her but professionalism will always outweigh any of that diva behaviour."

Collins’ early departure (Gexit, if you like) comes after she reportedly kept the cast and crew waiting during a dress rehearsal for the group dance.

“The entire studio, that is that massive studio with all the people involved were all standing there waiting,” Schofield said.

“Then we found out, 'Where is Gemma, where is Gemma?' like five, ten minutes, schedule knocking on, schedule knocking on, then we find out: oh, she's had a nap.”

Collins made her Dancing on Ice debut on last week’s show, where she strutted her stuff (and almost did the splits) to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.

While the judges were rather scathing about her performance, the star easily sailed through to week three, where she will have to complete a Judges Challenge during Musicals Week.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV