Recently, however, she provoked rumours of a return to the jungle after telling The Sun that she’d definitely be up for a return to the jungle, claiming that “I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one and I’d do the tasks, I’m not scared of nothing.”

Now Gemma has confirmed that she had indeed been offered the chance to go back for more, but rejected the chance, telling Good Morning Britain that “I was asked to go back in but I couldn't guarantee that I wasn't going to walk again.”

Speaking about her decision to quit the show last year, she admitted, “I’m an Essex girl through-and-through, I thought it was a set-up. I thought I would be getting a ham sandwich and a packet of Quavers.”

Collins will instead join presenters Joe Swash, Laura Whitmore, and new man David Morgan on the Get Me Out of Here! NOW! couch, no doubt making sure that she’s a safe distance from the camp...

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to TV on Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV