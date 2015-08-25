During her stint on the jungle show last year Collins completed six days locked up in the jungle’s ‘Celebrity Slammer’. Deciding she’d had enough she insisted: “I can’t handle it. Just get me out of here. I certainly won’t be coming back for more. That’s for sure. Ever, ever, ever, ever.”

But it seems Ms Collins has a different outlook on the whole thing now:

“The show could play that Destiny’s Child song Survivor as I leap out of the bushes shouting, ‘Bring it on!’ It would be the perfect comeback.”

More like this

Collins insists she’s “comedy bloody gold” and walked last year because people weren’t going to see the “happy, fun Gemma, getting in there and mixing in.”

“And If I end up getting more stick, that’s OK. I have survived 34 years with four on TOWIE, and I take stick wherever I go, so a little bit more won’t hurt,” Collins added.

“I am perfect for that show, and I still think I could have won it if I had gone in at the right time.”

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV later this year