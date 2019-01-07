Clad in gold sequins and on the arm of pro partner Matt Evers, Collins put on a supremely entertaining performance that went down an absolute treat with viewers…

Her impressive moves – and especially the splits – were a real highlight…

Especially for her boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Arg…

Even the splits, however, weren’t enough to earn praise from judge Jason Gardiner.

"You talk a big talk but you don't back it up,” he told Collins. “It reminded me of a French and Saunders parody. This was uncomfortable to watch. You haven't got any technique.”

Collins' performance was enough to get her through to the next round, though, with former Neighbours star Mark Little set to face the first skate off of the series at the end of the second show.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 9pm on ITV