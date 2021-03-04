After a very brief hiatus, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 is back with the episode we’ve all been waiting for – it’s the Snatch Game of course!

In the upcoming episode, we’ll watch as the nine remaining queens in the Drag Race line-up impersonate celebrities with the aim of making RuPaul laugh during a parody of game show Match Game (known as Blankety Blank in the UK).

While Drag Race US didn’t air an episode last week, this weekend’s instalment will see season one queen Victoria ‘Porkchop’ Parker and season two’s Raven make guest appearances, while internet personality TS Madison will be joining RuPaul on the judging panel.

Read on to learn who the queens will be impersonating for episode nine’s Snatch Game.

Gottmik will play Paris Hilton

Make-up artist Gottmik, the first transgender man to take part in Drag Race, is taking on socialite Paris Hilton for season 13’s Snatch Game. With two challenge wins under their belt already, could Gottmik top this week with their Paris impression?

Who is Paris Hilton?

American socialite and TV personality Paris Hilton is heiress to the Hilton Hotels fortune, being the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton. She rose to fame as a model under Trump Model Management and has since starred in reality series The Simple Life, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and VIP Brother 5.

Rosé will play Mary Queen of Scots

Musical theatre queen Rosé is embracing her Scottish roots this week by impersonating Mary Queen of Scots. While she lost her very first lip-sync to Olivia, she has since gone from strength-to-strength in the competition and even won last episode’s Rusical challenge.

Who is Mary Queen of Scots?

Mary, Queen of Scots, reigned over Scotland from December 1542 until July 1567 and was the only surviving legitimate child of King James V of Scotland. She was the first cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth I of England, where she fled after an uprising in Scotland forced her to abdicate the throne. However, once in England, Mary was found guilty of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth in 1586, was imprisoned and subsequently executed.

Utica Queen will play Bob Ross

Arty, eccentric contestant Utica Queen is taking on iconic artists and TV presenter Bob Ross for this year’s Snatch Game. Utica is yet to win a challenge, but could her Bob Ross impersonation finally secure her a place in the top three?

Who is Bob Ross?

Bob Ross was an American painter, best known for hosting the instructional art show The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983 until 1994. He died at the age of 52 in 1995 due to complications from lymphoma.

Tina Burner will play Richard Simmons

New York entertainer and Graham Norton ex Tina Burner is donning a big bushy big and a colourful vest for her Richard Simmons impersonation this Snatch Game. She won her very first lip-sync at the start of the season, but is yet to secure another victory in the Maxi challenges.

Who is Richard Simmons?

American fitness instructor Richard Simmons is best known for starring in various aerobics videos and his energetic, motivational personality. He has appeared on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway, Saturday Night Live, Arrested Development and The Howard Stern Show.

Denali will play Jonathan Van Ness

Chicago-based ice skater Denali is transforming into Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness for this week’s Snatch Game. With one win under her belt already, could Denali snatch this Snatch Game?

Who is Jonathan Van Ness?

Hairdresser and TV personality Jonathan Van Ness is best known as the grooming expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye, but has also hosted Funny or Die series Gay of Thrones and appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine and Big Mouth.

Symone will be Harriet Tubman

LA-based drag queen Symone will be transforming into legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman for this week’s Snatch Game. Currently tied with Olivia Lux for winning the most challenges, Simone is a certified front-runner in the competition.

Who is Harriet Tubman?

Harriet Tubman was a political activist who escaped from slavery and subsequently escorted over 300 slaves to freedom through a network of secret routes known as the Underground Railroad. Born in 1822, Tubman escaped from Maryland to Philadelphia, worked for the Union Army during the Civil War and active in the women’s suffrage movement before dying in 1913.

Olivia Lux will be Tabitha Brown

Trained musician Olivia Lux is becoming social media personality Tabitha Brown for this week’s Snatch Game. Despite having the least drag experience out of the Drag Race line-up, Olivia has dominated the competition since day one, securing three wins under belt and never landing in the bottom.

Who is Tabitha Brown?

American actress Tabitha Brown rose to fame for her online videos, in which she talks about veganism, cooking recipes and family life. She has amassed over three million Instagram followers and presents her own show, All Love, produced by the Ellen DeGeneres Network.

Elliott with 2 Ts will be Rue McClanahan

Elliott with 2 Ts will be impersonating Golden Girls star Rue McClanahan in this week’s Snatch Game. While Elliott got off to a rocky start in the competition, being voted by her fellow lip-sync losing queens to be eliminated, she was transferred to the winning group and has been consistently safe ever since.

Who is Rue McClanahan?

American actress Rue McClanahan was best known for starring as Blanche Devereaux on NBC sitcom The Golden Girls as well as comedy Mama’s Family. She guest-starred in shows such as Law & Order, King of the Hill, Whoopi and Columbo before her death in 2010.

Kandy Muse will be Patrick Starrr

Bronx-based queen Kandy Muse will be taking on make-up artist and TV personality Patrick Starrr in this week’s Snatch Game. After being saved by RuPaul at the last minute during the previous episode, will Kandy Muse step up her game to avoid landing in the bottom once again?

Who is Patrick Starrr?

Patrick Starrr is a popular YouTuber and beauty expert, best known for posting make-up tutorials on his channels. He’s presented E!’s Snapchat series Face Forward and appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, America’s Next top Model and Daily Pop.