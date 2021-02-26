Why isn’t there a new episode of Drag Race US this week?

The Drag Race franchise has kept RuPaul fans thoroughly entertained throughout lockdown, with Drag Race UK‘s second series airing on Thursday nights shortly followed by season 13 of the US version, which usually arrives in time for the weekend.

After last week’s musical extravaganza, which saw the remaining nine Drag Race US contestants take on Social Media: The Unauthorised Ru-sical, fans were left gagging by Kandy Muse’s last minute save from elimination which meant no one went home.

While viewers are undoubtedly excited for episode nine, unfortunately we won’t be getting an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race US this week as the show is taking a very brief break.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Drag Race US break and when season 13 will be back.

Why isn’t there an episode of Drag Race US this week?

Series 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking a break this week and so the show’s ninth episode won’t be airing in the US tonight (Friday 26th February) or on Netflix in the UK tomorrow (Saturday 27th).

Instead, the show’s US home, Vh1, is airing a documentary special – Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down – which looks at how the show was made during the pandemic and what the contestants were up to when they found out they’d be on Drag Race.

It’s currently unknown whether the documentary, which features interviews with the likes of Rosé, Kandy Muse, Olivia Lux and Utica Queen, will be available to watch for UK viewers on Netflix.

When is Drag Race US season 13 back?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will be back on Saturday 6th March on Netflix in the UK, while for US viewers, the show will air at 8pm on Vh1 the day before (Friday 5th).

After the short break in the competition, the remaining eight queens will be taking on the challenge we’ve all been waiting for – the iconic Snatch Game.

Judging from the Snatch Game teaser at the end of last week’s episode, we’re set to see a wide range of characters take on the game show parody in episode nine, with Gottmik playing socialite Paris Hilton, Rosé as Mary Queen of Scots, Utica Queen as painter Bob Ross and Tina Burner as fitness instructor Richard Simmons.

Meanwhile, Denali is taking on Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, Symone will be historical icon Harriet Tubman, Olivia Lux is actress Tabitha Brown, Elliott with 2 Ts is The Golden Girls’ Rue McClanahan and Kandy Muse is beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr.

Making a guest appearance during the Snatch Game will be season one queen Victoria ‘Porkchop’ Parker and season two’s Raven, while Internet personality TS Madison will be next week’s guest judge.

Seasons 1-13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race are available to watch on Netflix now. New episodes will drop weekly. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.