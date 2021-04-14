Drag Race US season 13 finale date: All the tea around the final

It’s taken four months, 14 episodes and one documentary special but we finally have our finalists for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13.

Last weekend’s episode of the iconic reality competition saw RuPaul send four queens through to the long-awaited final, which will arrive on our screens the week after the show’s upcoming reunion episode.

With a quartet of fiercely talented queens ready to fight for the series 13 crown, we’re in for a seriously spicy final episode later this month – but who do you want to win?

Here’s everything we know so far about the season 13 finale, which of the Drag Race cast have made it to the final and how you can watch.

When is Drag Race US season 13 finale?

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will air in the US on Friday 23rd April on Vh1, while for fans in the UK, the episode will arrive on Netflix on Saturday 24th April.

Who are the Drag Race season 13 finalists?

The four Drag Race cast members heading into the season 13 final are Los Angeles queens Gottmik and Symone, as well as New York’s Rosé and Kandy Muse.

The first transgender man to take part in the competition, Gottmik has to challenge wins under her belt and hasn’t been in the bottom once, while Rosé hasn’t been in the bottom either but has won three maxi challenges.

Symone has won the most challenges so far in the competition with four under her belt, although she’s lip-synced for her life twice, while Kandy Muse has won just one maxi challenge but been in the bottom three times.

What will happen with this year’s final?

Drag Race US finals usually take place in front of a live audience, with the finalists lip-syncing against one another until a champion in crowned.

However, last year’s final took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the season 12 finalists competing in a “close up” lip sync, a pre-recorded lip sync and a final lip-sync against each other.

While we don’t know what the season 13 finale will look like, it could look at the UK final which was also filmed during the pandemic and saw the remaining four queens record their own verse for RuPaul’s song A Little Bit of Love before Bimini Bon-Boulash, Tayce and Lawrence Chaney lip-synced against one another to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing in front of the judges.

Who was the winner of Drag Race season 12?

Series 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race was won by Jaida Essence Hall, a Wisconsin-based queen.

Who was crowned Miss Congeniality last year?

Every year, one of the contestants is crowned Miss Congeniality – a title awarded to the queen regarded as the kindest and most helpful. The winner is voted by their fellow contestants and is usually revealed during the reunion show or the finale.

Last year, Heidi N Closet was voted as Miss Congeniality of series 12.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 continues on Saturday 17th April on Netflix.